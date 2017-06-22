Moscow expects Russia - NATO Council meeting to be held in July

French Foreign Ministry expresses regret over assault and robbery of Russian delegateWorld June 22, 15:22
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the Russia - NATO Council meeting will be held within two weeks, but there is no exact date yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov told reporters on Thursday.
"There is no exact date yet, but the work goes on. We’ll try to organize it (the meeting) before the summer holidays. Yes, in July already," he said.
The upcoming Council meeting will be the second one held this year: the first Council meeting was held on March 30. In 2016, the Russia - NATO Council was convened three times. Until the 2014 Ukrainian crisis, that almost completely paralyzed the work of this structure, the Russia - NATO Council meetings at ambassadorial level had been held several times a month. In the spring of 2014, in response to Crimea’s reunion with Russia, NATO blocked all practical cooperation with Moscow, yet decided to preserve the Council platform as a channel for political dialogue.