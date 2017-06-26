Back to Main page
Normandy Four leaders may hold phone conversation soon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 14:18 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Leaders of the Normandy Four group (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) may hold a phone conversation soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Such a possibility (phone conversation of the Normandy Four) is being worked out via diplomatic channels," Peskov said, when asked if this contact is included in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov announced that a phone conversation in the Normandy format was scheduled, but gave no details on the date. He said the possibility of the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 was not being worked out yet.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in the day after talks with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko that leaders of the Normandy Four group could meet in late June or early July to discuss ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis.

