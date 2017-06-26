Normandy Four leaders may hold phone conversation soon

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdogRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:27
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Leaders of the Normandy Four group (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) may hold a phone conversation soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"Such a possibility (phone conversation of the Normandy Four) is being worked out via diplomatic channels," Peskov said, when asked if this contact is included in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Last week, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov announced that a phone conversation in the Normandy format was scheduled, but gave no details on the date. He said the possibility of the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 was not being worked out yet.
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in the day after talks with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko that leaders of the Normandy Four group could meet in late June or early July to discuss ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis.