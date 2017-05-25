Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian, French presidents emphasize need to step up activities of Normandy Quartet

World
May 25, 0:46 UTC+3 KIEV

During the conversation, the Ukrainian President once again accused Russia of violating the Minsk Agreements

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and French leader Emmanuel Macron agree that the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) should continue its activities to settle the situation in Donbass, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"Pyotr Poroshenko and Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to step up the activities of the Normandy Quartet," the statement reads.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian President once again accused Russia of violating the Minsk Agreements.

Poroshenko also congratulated the French president on winning the election and invited him to visit Ukraine.

The so-called Normandy Quartet was set up in June 2014 when Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko first discussed the Ukrainian crisis on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. Since then, a series of telephone conversations has been held, as well as summits and ministerial meetings.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
St. Petersburg plans to sign agreement on setting up automotive cluster
3
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
4
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
5
Nine Russian missile regiments rearmed with advanced ICBM systems
6
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
7
Press review: Manchester terror attack's call to arms and US' push for Assad's ouster
TOP STORIES
Реклама