Ukrainian, French presidents emphasize need to step up activities of Normandy Quartet

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and French leader Emmanuel Macron agree that the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) should continue its activities to settle the situation in Donbass, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"Pyotr Poroshenko and Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to step up the activities of the Normandy Quartet," the statement reads.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian President once again accused Russia of violating the Minsk Agreements.

Poroshenko also congratulated the French president on winning the election and invited him to visit Ukraine.

The so-called Normandy Quartet was set up in June 2014 when Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko first discussed the Ukrainian crisis on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. Since then, a series of telephone conversations has been held, as well as summits and ministerial meetings.