France, Germany ready to continue mediatory efforts within Normandy format

June 21, 0:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The longer we are waiting and doing nothing, the lesser contact lines we have," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. France and Germany will continue their mediatory efforts within the Normandy format to have the Minsk agreements implemented as soon as possible, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"France and Germany are ready to continue their mediatory role within the Normandy format to have the Minsk agreements implemented the soonest possible," he said.

"The longer we are waiting and doing nothing, the lesser contact lines we have and the further prospects for settling this crisis are getting, and, hence, relations between the European Union and Russia keep on worsening," the French minister noted.

Ukraine crisis
