Putin-Trump meeting to become highlight of G20 summit — Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 0:18 UTC+3 BERLIN

"I think that a lot will depend on this meeting, that is why it is so highly anticipated everywhere - from Tallin to Lisbon, from Beijing to Cairo," Alexander Pushkov said.

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. The meeting between the Russian and US presidents, expected to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg, will become the highlight of the event, a Russian senator said in Berlin on Tuesday.

"If you ask me what the highlight of the G20 summit will be, I would reply that it will be the meeting of (Vladimir) Putin and (Donald) Trump, if it takes place," Alexander Pushkov, the chairman of the Federation Council’s committee on information policy and media, said in his report in the run-up to the G20 summit.

"Trump, being under pressure from his political opponents, has had no opportunity to meet with Vladimir Putin. I think that a lot will depend on this meeting, that is why it is so highly anticipated everywhere - from Tallin to Lisbon, from Beijing to Cairo," he said.

"I think an agreement on it will be reached," the senator went on, comparing the upcoming talks to the 2001 meeting between Putin and then US president George Bush in Ljubljana.

"No decisions were made at the meeting, but the two presidents were able to establish a personal contact. This is very important, because, unlike Obama, Trump has no negative attitude toward Putin by default," the official said.

