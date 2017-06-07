Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may be held during the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, but no details have been worked out yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We understand that a meeting between Putin and Trump may take place in Hamburg," he said.

"The meeting is not being prepared yet, and I can give no specifics at present," Peskov said, responding to the reporters’ request to specify the meeting format.

"No details have been worked out," he repeated.