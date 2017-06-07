Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20

FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 07, 15:15
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may be held during the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, but no details have been worked out yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We understand that a meeting between Putin and Trump may take place in Hamburg," he said.
"The meeting is not being prepared yet, and I can give no specifics at present," Peskov said, responding to the reporters’ request to specify the meeting format.
"No details have been worked out," he repeated.