Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Peskov stressed that "no details have been worked out" as of yet

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may be held during the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, but no details have been worked out yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We understand that a meeting between Putin and Trump may take place in Hamburg," he said.

"The meeting is not being prepared yet, and I can give no specifics at present," Peskov said, responding to the reporters’ request to specify the meeting format.

"No details have been worked out," he repeated.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
