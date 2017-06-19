Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 13:56 UTC+3

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on June 14 said he had issued instructions to draft a bill on Donbass reintegration

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no detailed information yet if the Minsk Accords are incorporated in Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegration.

"It remains to be seen what is on the agenda, what details (Kiev’s plan contains)," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. "We have no details on that score yet."

Read also

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by Russia

Peskov recalled that some aspects of Donbass reintegration were stated in the Minsk Accords.

"There should be clarity to what extent this is taken into account in the document being drafted in Kiev," he added.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on June 14 said he had issued instructions to draft a bill on Donbass reintegration. It would reportedly encompass a number of measures and steps that would have to be taken to ensure the region’s re-integration and to identify its legal status. Poroshenko said the bill relied on the terms stated in the Minsk Accords. Ukrainian presidential spokeswoman Irina Lutsenko said the bill on the reintegration of Donbass would give some special legal status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics. She stated that the bill being drafted would enhance the Ukrainian state’s defense capabilities in the area of the military operation.

"What we have in mind is the legal status of military operations and the recognition of the legal status of certain uncontrolled territories of Donbass," she said.

Lutsenko explained that the yet-to-be passed law would improve the socio-economic situation in the region: the issue of birth certificates, notarized documents and so on.

"We are building a strategy of restoring sovereignty over the Donetsk and Lugansk republics," she said. "Also, there will follow harmonization of changes in the current situation in the country in accordance with the Minsk Accords and another confirmation that Ukraine would be prepared to make decisions and that it seeks a political and diplomatic settlement."

Read also

Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tour

Putin vows to do his utmost to support people of Donbass

Moscow concerned over escalation of violence in Donbass

UN report: More than 10,000 killed in Donbass conflict

Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATO

Press review: Putin-Macron meeting debut and Poroshenko's Donbass 'settlement' scheme

