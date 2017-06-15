Putin vows to do his utmost to support people of Donbass

Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations CupSport June 15, 18:44
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to make every effort to support people in Donbass.
"This is a tragedy, and a great one (situation in Donbass). We will do our utmost to minimize the damage there," Putin told reporters after the annual televised question and answer session.
Putin reiterated Moscow’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine. "But we will do everything to support people there regardless of any external factors," the president stressed.