Putin vows to do his utmost to support people of Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 17:19 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by Russia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to make every effort to support people in Donbass.

"This is a tragedy, and a great one (situation in Donbass). We will do our utmost to minimize the damage there," Putin told reporters after the annual televised question and answer session.

Putin reiterated Moscow’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine. "But we will do everything to support people there regardless of any external factors," the president stressed.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама