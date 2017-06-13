Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by Russia

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine's south-east is not occupied by Russia, civil war continues there, press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said.
"It (Ukraine's south-east) is not occupied by Russia, Russia is not occupying any territories," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It is Ukraine's inner conflict. I call things by their own names: it is a civil war, which Ukraine only can stop."
Kiev can stop the war by acting in line with implementation of the Minsk agreements, he added. This was his response to a question about the attitude to Ukraine’s bill, which may announce Donbass a territory, occupied by Russia.