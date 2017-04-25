Lavrov calls for tighter security at OSCE mission in Donbass

Lavrov: Russia’s Aerospace Force maintains security of Russian personnel in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:07
Lavrov calls for tighter security at OSCE mission in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:01
China's Huawei to invest $3 mln in joint projects with Russia in 2017Business & Economy April 25, 13:33
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forcesMilitary & Defense April 25, 13:19
Serbian military seeks role in demining PalmyraWorld April 25, 13:06
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skiesPress Review April 25, 13:00
New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signalScience & Space April 25, 12:56
Russia calls for unbiased investigation into blast killing OSCE agent in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 12:52
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperationMilitary & Defense April 25, 12:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The security of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) should be tightened up, besides, coordination between the mission and the parties to the conflict should be enhanced, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his talks with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier.
"We began our meeting by discussing the cynical attack which killed an OSCE observer, a US citizen, and left another two observers wounded," the Russian top diplomat said.
According to Lavrov, "in order to do that, the Contact Group, as well as the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, which was set up at the request of (Ukrainian President) Pyotr Poroshenko and consists of Russian and Ukrainian military officers, should step up their activities. We are confident that the mission’s security needs to be tightened up," he added. It is also important to enhance cooperation between the OSCE SMM and the parties to the conflict on both sides of the line of contact," Lavrov added.
"Russia values the OSCE’s contribution to resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "We also see that the organization is willing to help solve the Transnistria issue and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There are obstacles preventing these issues from being settled but at least all the external players are determined to create conditions for compromises."
Lavrov pointed out that "Russia has been consistently emphasizing the need to strengthen the OSCE and improve its role in Europe as well as on the global level." "We believe that ensuring security and trust in the OSCE’s area of responsibility and erasing dividing lines should be a priority," the Russian foreign minister said.
On April 23, an OSCE SMM car drove over a mine near the village of Prishib in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As a result, an American paramedic was killed and another two observers, citizens of the Czech Republic and Germany, suffered wounds. According to the LPR security sources, "a Ukrainian secret subversive group was active" in the Prishib area.