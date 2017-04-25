Russia calls for unbiased investigation into blast killing OSCE agent in Donbass

Lavrov: Russia’s Aerospace Force maintains security of Russian personnel in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:07
Lavrov calls for tighter security at OSCE mission in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:01
China's Huawei to invest $3 mln in joint projects with Russia in 2017Business & Economy April 25, 13:33
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forcesMilitary & Defense April 25, 13:19
Serbian military seeks role in demining PalmyraWorld April 25, 13:06
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skiesPress Review April 25, 13:00
New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signalScience & Space April 25, 12:56
Russia calls for unbiased investigation into blast killing OSCE agent in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 12:52
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperationMilitary & Defense April 25, 12:36
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia insists on a swift and impartial investigation into incident, when a vehicle of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission struck a mine in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with OSCE Secretary-General Lamberto Zannier on Tuesday.
"We will insist on a quick, transparent and impartial investigation involving the SMM, the Contact Group and the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination," Lavrov said, stressing that there is the need to continue "working in all trajectories."
"We value your efforts on increasing efficiency of this organization. We expect to discuss today all areas of this activity, including settling conflicts, primarily in Ukraine," he said.
On April 23, an OSCE SMM car drove over an anti-tank mine near the village of Prishib in the Lugansk People’s Republic. An American paramedic who was part of the patrol was killed and two other SMM monitors, citizens of the Czech Republic and Germany, sustained wounds.
According to the LPR security sources, "a Ukrainian secret subversive group was active" in the Prishib area. The republic’s prosecutors said they suspected servicemen of the 8th regiment of Ukraine’s special ops forces of being behind the explosion.