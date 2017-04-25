Russia calls for unbiased investigation into blast killing OSCE agent in Donbass

A tow truck moves the OSCE car, damaged in result of explosion not far of the Pryshyb village, Luhansk area © EPA/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia insists on a swift and impartial investigation into incident, when a vehicle of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission struck a mine in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with OSCE Secretary-General Lamberto Zannier on Tuesday.

"We will insist on a quick, transparent and impartial investigation involving the SMM, the Contact Group and the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination," Lavrov said, stressing that there is the need to continue "working in all trajectories."

"We value your efforts on increasing efficiency of this organization. We expect to discuss today all areas of this activity, including settling conflicts, primarily in Ukraine," he said.

On April 23, an OSCE SMM car drove over an anti-tank mine near the village of Prishib in the Lugansk People’s Republic. An American paramedic who was part of the patrol was killed and two other SMM monitors, citizens of the Czech Republic and Germany, sustained wounds.

According to the LPR security sources, "a Ukrainian secret subversive group was active" in the Prishib area. The republic’s prosecutors said they suspected servicemen of the 8th regiment of Ukraine’s special ops forces of being behind the explosion.