US urges Moscow to help ensure OSCE probe into blast of observer mission’s car

World
April 24, 5:12 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Washington "urges Russia to use its influence" in the self-proclaimed Ukrainian republics to allow an OSCE to conduct a probe
WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS /. Washington calls on Moscow to "use its influence" in the eastern Ukraine to allow an OSCE investigation into Sunday’s deadly blast of an observer mission’s vehicle in the region, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"The United States is shocked and deeply saddened by the death of a U.S. citizen serving as a paramedic with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), when his vehicle struck an explosive in separatist controlled territory in eastern Ukraine," the Department of State said in a statement. "We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones, and we wish a quick recovery for those injured in the blast."

Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'

Washington "urges Russia to use its influence" in the self-proclaimed Ukrainian republics "to allow the OSCE to conduct a full, transparent, and timely investigation."

According to the document, the incident "makes clear the need for all sides… to implement their commitments under the Minsk Agreements immediately."

A patrol car of the OSCE SMM drove into a mine near the village of Pryshyb in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The mission said one monitor had been killed and two more had been wounded. According to the LPR’s militia, the patrol car deviated from its route. The LPR Ministry of State Security said a Ukrainian subversive group was behind the incident.

