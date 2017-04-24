Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lugansk Republic hands over body of observer killed in land mine blast to OSCE

World
April 24, 9:39 UTC+3 LUGANSK
On April 23, an OSCE SMM car struck a mine in Lugansk People’s Republic
Share
1 pages in this article
A tow truck moves the OSCE car, damaged in result of explosion not far of the Pryshyb village, Luhansk area

A tow truck moves the OSCE car, damaged in result of explosion not far of the Pryshyb village, Luhansk area

© EPA/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have handed the body of the Special Monitoring Mission observer killed in a land mine blast over to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) members working on the Kiev-controlled territory, the LPR’s envoy to the Minsk talks Vladislav Deinego said.

"The OSCE observer’s body has been handed over to Ukraine," the Luganskinformcenter quoted him as saying.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'

The body has been delivered to the Kiev-controlled territory of Donbass, the SMM’s Ukrainian press officer Dmitry Strutinsky said in an interview with the 112 Ukraina TV channel.

"Yesterday at about 10 o’clock at night, the body was delivered to the Ukrainian-controlled territory," he said.

According to Strutinsky, in order to conduct the handover, the parties had agreed to abide by the ceasefire in the Pervomaisk-Molodyozhnoye-Popasnoye area and a corridor had been set up.

The Ukrainian press officer also said that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe would provide further information on the investigation into this incident.

The patrols of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have suspended work in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, a source in the European security watchdog told the Lugnaskinformtsentr news agency.

"Patrols do not go anywhere today. It is unclear at the moment whether they will work tomorrow," the news agency quotes him as saying.

Earlier on Monday, LPR envoy to the Minsk talks, Vladislav Deinego, said the meeting of the Contact Group’s security subgroup scheduled for this week had been put off indefinitely because of the incident.

On April 23, an OSCE SMM car struck a mine near the village of Prishib in Lugansk People’s Republic. The mission said one observer had been killed and another two had suffered wounds. According to the LPR security sources, "a Ukrainian secret subversive group was active" in the Prishib area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Erdogan hopes to discuss contract on S-400 missile systems with Putin
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Swedish think tank puts Russia in world’s top three biggest defense spenders
5
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
6
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
7
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
TOP STORIES
Реклама