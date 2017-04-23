OSCE staff member dies in car blast in Donbass

LUGANSK, April 23. /TASS/. An OSCE monitor died in a car blast in LPR, the militia's press service told Luganskinformcenter on Sunday.

"Today, on April 23, 2017, as two crews of the OSCE SMM were going from Slavyanoserbsk to Sokolniki, near the Prishib settlement one of their cars exploded, and one person died, another got injured," the militia said.

OSCE twitted: "We can confirm that an OSCE patrol has been involve in a serious security incident in the Luhansk region. As information about this incident becomes available, it will be published on our social media channels."

Tragic news from #Ukraine: SMM patrol drove on mine. One #OSCE patrol member killed, one injured 1/3 — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 23 April 2017

Patrol of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission drove on a mine in Donbass, one patrol died, another injured, OSCE's head Sebasian Kurz said.

"Tragic news from Ukraine: SMM patrol drove on mine. One OSCE patrol member killed, one injured," he twitted.

"Just spoke to OSCE SMM Amb[assador Ertugrul] Apakan: Need thorough investigation; those responsible will be held accountable," the OSCE head wrote.