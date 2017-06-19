Any actions 'on ground' in Syria should be coordinated with Damascus — Lavrov

BEIJING, June 19. /TASS/. All countries should respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and coordinate any actions "on the ground" with Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers on Monday.

"As for what is happening ‘on the ground’ in Syria, we proceed from the assumption that it is necessary to fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity in Syria," the minister said. "Therefore, any actions ‘on the ground’, and there are many participants there, including those who carry out military operations, should be coordinated with Damascus."

Moscow calls on Washington to ensure coordination in the work on Syria and respect that country’s sovereignty, according to Lavrov.

"We call on the United States and all others who have their forces or their advisers ‘on the ground’ (in Syria) to ensure coordination in our work," the minister said. "The de-escalation zones are a possible option for moving forward jointly."

"I invite everyone to avoid unilateral actions, respect Syria’s sovereignty and join our common work, which has been agreed with the Syrian government," Lavrov added.

Cooperation potential of BRICS countries

Lavrov also said that the potential for cooperation of the BRICS member-countries to increase efficiency in the fight against terrorism was quite significant.

"There is a working group on countering terrorism in the (BRICS) association," Lavrov noted. "It held two meetings, and its potential is quite significant."

Next meeting in Astana

The next meeting in Astana on resolving the Syrian crisis will take place on July 10, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will take part in it, Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, all BRICS member-countries are interested in the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. "We heard our colleagues and friends today speaking highly of the efforts made by Russia along with Turkey and Iran as part of the ‘Astana process,’ and we are grateful for that," he said.

"The next meeting in Astana will be held on July 10," the minister said. "The UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy de Mistura will take part in it." "The parties agreed to finalize at that meeting the coordination of specific parameters and modalities to ensure the regime that should exist in the de-escalation zones along their perimeters," Lavrov noted.

Russia’s top diplomat recalled that the memorandum adopted at the May 4 meeting in Astana said that the countries acting as guarantors (Russia, Turkey, Iran) would welcome third countries’ intention to join this process. "When specific parameters are clear, we will be ready to consider proposals from other countries, which will be interested in contributing to the implementation of that initiative," Lavrov said.