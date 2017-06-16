Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Erdogan calls on US, Saudi Arabia to join Astana talks

World
June 16, 17:09 UTC+3 ANKARA

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria

ANKARA, June 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States and Saudi Arabia to join the Astana talks aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Read also
United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful

"We have been cooperating with Russia and Iran in the Astana negotiating process, we call on Saudi Arabia and the United States to join the talks," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also pointed out that "it is impossible to resolve the crises in Syria and Iraq without Iran’s mediation." Erdogan noted that Tehran supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supported the Syrian opposition.

In late 2016, Russia, Iran and Turkey brokered a ceasefire in Syria using political and military means. In January 2017, Russian initiated the first meeting between representatives of the Syrian authorities and opposition members, which took place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana. After that, Astana hosted intra-Syrian talks in February, March and May.

On May 4, the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria.

 

Syrian conflict
