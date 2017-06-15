Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia very interested in normalizing relations with US, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 15:25 UTC+3

Putin added that the growing Russophobia in the United States is "primarily the result of the internal political strife gaining momentum there"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, June 15. /TAS/. Russians respect the American people and would like relations with the United States to return back to normal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question-and-answer session on Thursday answering a question received via a video linkup from a US citizen.

Read also

Putin stresses US can’t go on using Russia as ‘the enemy’ forever

Putin thanked the American who sent him a question for his good attitude towards Russia. "We know that we have a lot of friends in the United States, a great many," the Russian president said. "I was told about this by our American counterparts, and opinion polls conducted a month ago show that we have a lot of friends there."

"True, such hysteria in the media is sure to affect people’s sentiment," the Russian leader added. "However, I assure you that there are quite a few people in Russia too who have great respect for the American people’s achievements and hope that our relations will eventually return back to normal, and we are very interested in that, both the United States and we," he emphasized.

Putin added that the growing Russophobia in the United States is "primarily the result of the internal political strife gaining momentum there." "We do not consider America our enemy," Putin stressed. "Moreover, on two occasions in our history, when things were especially tough for us, we pooled our efforts during two world wars and were allies," he said.

Read also

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing

Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans

Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia

Putin likes Trump for his readiness to restore relations with Moscow

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
5
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake
6
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
7
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
TOP STORIES
Реклама