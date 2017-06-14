Back to Main page
Russia’s Federation Council to consider Moscow housing renovation bill on June 28

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on June 14 the bill was adopted by the State Duma on its final reading

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) will consider the bill on housing renovation in Moscow on June 28, a source in the Federation Council’s committee on the federal structure, regional policies, local self-governance and affairs of the north told TASS on Wednesday.

"The bill will be considered at the meeting on June 28," he said, adding that "it is likely to be adopted."

The committee approved the concept of the project on renovation of Moscow’s housing stock in April.

Earlier on Wednesday the bill was adopted by the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on its third (final) reading. The draft law received 399 supportive votes and two votes against the bill, one deputy refrained from voting.

In the beginning of 2017, Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to tear down the so-called ‘Khrushchevki’ - five-story apartment blocks - constructed to ease the acute housing problem in the 1950s and 1960s under Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The residents of demolished low-rise housing units will be offered to move into newly-built apartment blocks. According to preliminary estimates, the capital is set to renovate over 25 million square meters of real estate, or ten percent of its housing projects, within the next 10-15 years.

Show more
