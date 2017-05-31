Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mayor stresses most residents support Moscow’s renovation program

Society & Culture
May 31, 13:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017, Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow mayor Sobyanin to tear down the so-called ‘Khrushchevki’ - five-story apartment blocks - constructed in the 1950s and 1960s under Soviet leader Khrushchev

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Most residents of Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks set to be demolished in Moscow over the next 10-15 years support the city’s so-called renovation program, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in an interview with TASS.

"The owners of 44% of apartments in the buildings put on the demolition list have already cast their votes and 90% of residents support the program," Sobyanin said. "We have several dozen buildings whose residents voted against it."

Gallery
12 photo

Moscow’s most unusual houses

In the beginning of 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Sobyanin to tear down the so-called ‘Khrushchevki’ - five-story apartment blocks - constructed to ease the acute housing problem in the 1950s and 1960s under Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The residents of the demolished low-rise housing units will be offered to move into new apartment blocks. The total scale of the renovation program will be clear once the voting is wrapped up in mid-summer. According to preliminary estimates, the capital is set to renovate over 25 million square meters of real estate, or ten percent of its housing projects, within the next 10-15 years.

The resettlement program will be financed from the city’s budget and will require some 300 bln rubles ($5 bln) in the first three years.

Sobyanin said each owner will be offered two or three options for resettlement.

"We are taking into account preferences if possible. But it’s not that easy. This is an apartment block, not a supermarket with a wide range of goods," the mayor stressed.

He said an apartment building can be excluded from the renovation program if the majority (two-thirds) of property owners vote against resettlement.

According to the mayor, new apartment blocks will range anywhere from 6-14 stories.

"Our task is to turn these residential blocks into comfortable areas for living and working," he said.

"Some apartments will be meant for resettlement and others will be offered for sale to offset the budget outlays. Therefore, we need to create a comfortable environment. Otherwise, no one will buy these apartments," he added.

Read also

Moscow authorities pledge to be mindful of people’s concerns over housing renovation bill

Some 5,000 people gather in downtown Moscow to protest against bill on housing renovation

Sobyanin also assured that there would be no utility hikes in the new apartment blocks.

"The new houses will have a pleasant design, elevators (the old low-rises have no elevators) and will be accessible for people with disabilities," the mayor stressed.

He added that city authorities had no plans to invite foreign developers to build these apartment blocks.

Sobyanin also said the renovation program may freeze or even slightly reduce Moscow real estate prices, considered to be one of the world’s most expensive.

Some 4,500 old low-rises with 1.6 mln residents are currently slated for demolition. The Russian State Duma, the parliament’s lower house, is currently discussing a draft law to outline all aspects of the resettlement program. The bill will undergo its second reading on June 9.

Gallery
10 photo

Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree
10
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
2
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
3
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
4
Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'
5
Russian military to collect 2,000 tonnes of scrap metal on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
6
Putin vows to continue sharing nuclear industry know-how with India
7
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
TOP STORIES
Реклама