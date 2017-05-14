Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Some 5,000 people gather in downtown Moscow to protest against bill on housing renovation

Society & Culture
May 14, 16:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Police and the National Guard are providing law and order and public security at the event

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. About 5,000 Muscovites have gathered in Sakharov Avenue in downtown Moscow to protest against a controversial bill on resettling residents of Soviet-era five-storey apartment blocks in the Russian capital.

"A rally agreed with the Moscow authorities is taking place in Sakharov Avenue. It is attended by about 5,000 people," the press office of the Moscow police told TASS.

Police and the National Guard are providing law and order and public security at the event, the press office said.

Show more
TOP STORIES
