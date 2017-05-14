Some 5,000 people gather in downtown Moscow to protest against bill on housing renovation

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. About 5,000 Muscovites have gathered in Sakharov Avenue in downtown Moscow to protest against a controversial bill on resettling residents of Soviet-era five-storey apartment blocks in the Russian capital.

"A rally agreed with the Moscow authorities is taking place in Sakharov Avenue. It is attended by about 5,000 people," the press office of the Moscow police told TASS.

Police and the National Guard are providing law and order and public security at the event, the press office said.