Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow's historic Soviet-era hotel Ukraina

Society & Culture
May 25, 15:39 UTC+3

60 years ago, one of seven iconic Moscow's skyscrapers designed in the Stalinist style, hotel Ukraina was opened

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_947579.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_947579.sliderLength-1}}
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
© TASS
Monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the Hotel Ukraina, 1967
Monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the Hotel Ukraina, 1967
Monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the Hotel Ukraina, 1967
© Naum Granovskiy/TASS
Interior of the Ukraina Hotel, 1966
Interior of the Ukraina Hotel, 1966
Interior of the Ukraina Hotel, 1966
© Boris Trepetov/TASS
Ukraina Hotel reopened as Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow after 3 years of restoration, 2010
Ukraina Hotel reopened as Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow after 3 years of restoration, 2010
Ukraina Hotel reopened as Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow after 3 years of restoration, 2010
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS
Restaurant at Ukraina Hotel after reconstruction, 2010
Restaurant at Ukraina Hotel after reconstruction, 2010
Restaurant at Ukraina Hotel after reconstruction, 2010
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ceiling in the lobby of the Radisson Royal Hotel
Ceiling in the lobby of the Radisson Royal Hotel
Ceiling in the lobby of the Radisson Royal Hotel
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Library at the club floor of the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
Library at the club floor of the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
Library at the club floor of the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Presidential suite in the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
Presidential suite in the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
Presidential suite in the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Small-scale model called "Moscow – Capital of the USSR" showing the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings
Small-scale model called "Moscow – Capital of the USSR" showing the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings
Small-scale model called "Moscow – Capital of the USSR" showing the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings
RCH 25, 2017: A view of the Radisson Royal Hotel.
RCH 25, 2017: A view of the Radisson Royal Hotel.
RCH 25, 2017: A view of the Radisson Royal Hotel.
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
Editors choice
The Magic Flut by the Komische Oper Berlin
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow May 24, 18:44
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight May 24, 17:19
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad May 23, 18:41
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22 May 23, 9:18
Milex-2017 military exhibition in Minsk
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show May 22, 16:54
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, May 14
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes May 19, 16:54
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947579'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947579'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
© TASS
Monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the Hotel Ukraina, 1967
© Naum Granovskiy/TASS
Interior of the Ukraina Hotel, 1966
© Boris Trepetov/TASS
Ukraina Hotel reopened as Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow after 3 years of restoration, 2010
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS
Restaurant at Ukraina Hotel after reconstruction, 2010
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ceiling in the lobby of the Radisson Royal Hotel
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Library at the club floor of the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Presidential suite in the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS
Small-scale model called "Moscow – Capital of the USSR" showing the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings
RCH 25, 2017: A view of the Radisson Royal Hotel.
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

On May 25, 1957 Soviet hotel Ukraina was opened. The second tallest of the neoclassical Stalin-era "seven sisters", hotel Ukraina is 198-meter high (34 stories). It was then the tallest hotel in the world. In 2010 the hotel was renovated and also received a new name - Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow. There are about 1,200 original paintings by the most prominent Russian artists of the first half of the 20th century, and on the first floor the diorama Moscow – Capital of the USSR in 1:75 scale shows the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings from Luzhniki to Zemlyanoi Val in the year 1977, when the artwork was created

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Moscow's historic Soviet-era hotel Ukraina
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy
2
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
3
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stance
4
Russian rotocraft maker expects to sign deal with Defense Ministry on Mi-38 deliveries
5
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president
6
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
7
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама