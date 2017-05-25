Moscow's historic Soviet-era hotel Ukraina

On May 25, 1957 Soviet hotel Ukraina was opened. The second tallest of the neoclassical Stalin-era "seven sisters", hotel Ukraina is 198-meter high (34 stories). It was then the tallest hotel in the world. In 2010 the hotel was renovated and also received a new name - Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow. There are about 1,200 original paintings by the most prominent Russian artists of the first half of the 20th century, and on the first floor the diorama Moscow – Capital of the USSR in 1:75 scale shows the historical centre of Moscow and the city’s surroundings from Luzhniki to Zemlyanoi Val in the year 1977, when the artwork was created

