Russia’s State Duma adopts Moscow housing renovation bill

Russia delivers Progress MS-06 space freighter into near-Earth orbitScience & Space June 14, 13:01
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddlingPress Review June 14, 13:00
Russia launches Progress MS-06 space freighter to world’s sole orbiterScience & Space June 14, 12:37
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:34
Russia’s State Duma adopts Moscow housing renovation billRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:23
US refuses to set up joint mechanism to keep track of adopted Russian children — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:09
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missilesMilitary & Defense June 14, 12:09
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver StoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 11:34
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 10:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has adopted the bill on housing renovation in Moscow in the third (final) reading on Wednesday.
The draft law received 399 supportive votes and two votes against the bill, one deputy refrained from voting.