Russia’s State Duma adopts Moscow housing renovation bill

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 12:23 UTC+3

The draft law received 399 supportive votes and two votes against the bill

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has adopted the bill on housing renovation in Moscow in the third (final) reading on Wednesday.

The draft law received 399 supportive votes and two votes against the bill, one deputy refrained from voting.

Read also

Kremlin: Too early to draw up nation-wide housing renovation program

Mayor stresses most residents support Moscow’s renovation program

Moscow authorities pledge to be mindful of people’s concerns over housing renovation bill

Some 5,000 people gather in downtown Moscow to protest against bill on housing renovation

TOP STORIES
