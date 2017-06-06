Putin discusses international issues, bilateral ties with Emir of Qatar

MOSCOW, June 6./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the phone international issues and confirmed Russia’s position in favor of settlement of the crisis situations through a dialogue, the Kremlin press service reports.

"They discussed issues of Russia-Qatar cooperation, first of all in trade, economic and investment sectors. High marks were given to the results of a session of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, held in April of this year," the Kremlin press service said.

The president and the Qatari emir also "touched upon international issues. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s principled stance in favor of the settlement of crisis situations politically and diplomatically, through a dialogue," the report said.