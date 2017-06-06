US to continue military cooperation with Qatar against terrorism, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The United States will continue military cooperation with Qatar within the framework of the coalition against terrorism, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said at a round-table conference with representatives of Russian media outlets.

"Our military aircraft will continue to conduct missions out of the airbase there," the diplomat said. "It’s our expectation that the efforts that are being made out of Qatar by the US and the coalition, that we are a party to, will continue," he went on.

"It’s our hope, that the fight against ISIS, against terrorism will continue," John Tefft said.