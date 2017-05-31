Lavrov vows Russia will continue economic support of African countries

Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closerWorld May 31, 18:59
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia will continue implementing a program dubbed "Debt in Exchange For Development" and most-favored-nation treatment with the African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told at a meeting devoted to the Day of Africa.
"We’ve got conspicuous opportunities in trade and economic relations. We wish to galvanize Russian business on the African continent and engage it in carrying out regional projects in mineral resources development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture," he said. "We will go on implementing the "Debt in Exchange For Development" program and the most-favored-nation treatment."
"We will continue humanitarian aid, including in cooperation with the UN and the G-20, to African countries that suffered from conflicts, natural and manmade disasters, along with pandemic illnesses," the minister stressed.