Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia strives to solve Africa’s problems in the context of combating international terrorism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed on Monday.

"Russia is interested in helping to solve Africa’s problems and settling the conflicts on the continent. It will be very useful for us to hear your assessments on the situation in the area of the Horn of Africa and other parts of Africa, including in the context of such a threat as international terrorism," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russia calls to develop relations with Eritrea in the political, economic and other areas, and in enhancing cooperation at international platforms, including the United Nations, where both countries adhere to the principle of the rule of international law.

"We appreciate our friendly ties with Eritrea and are interested in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation," Lavrov stressed.

Eritrea’s foreign minister said it is important to hold talks at the moment when there are many "very difficult international problems and global changes" in the world. "We see that the influence of Russia on the global situation in the world has significantly increased and we believe that this can help us to fight against threats and challenges," he said.

The Eritrean top diplomat also told the Russian counterpart that "the situation in the area of the Horn of Africa, both domestic and international, has significantly improved and continues improving.".