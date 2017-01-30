Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Lavrov added that Russia calls to develop relations with Eritrea in the political, economic and other areas, as well as in enhancing cooperation with the UN
Share
1 pages in this article
Eritrean soldiers

Eritrean soldiers

© AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia strives to solve Africa’s problems in the context of combating international terrorism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed on Monday.

"Russia is interested in helping to solve Africa’s problems and settling the conflicts on the continent. It will be very useful for us to hear your assessments on the situation in the area of the Horn of Africa and other parts of Africa, including in the context of such a threat as international terrorism," Lavrov said.

Read also

South Africa invites nuclear reactor construction bids
Russia wants to use wine making technologies from South Africa
Russia wants to restore cooperation with African countries — Putin
Russian Airborne Troops to hold drills in Africa for first time
Russia to export helicopters to four African countries in 2016-2017

Lavrov added that Russia calls to develop relations with Eritrea in the political, economic and other areas, and in enhancing cooperation at international platforms, including the United Nations, where both countries adhere to the principle of the rule of international law.

"We appreciate our friendly ties with Eritrea and are interested in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation," Lavrov stressed.

Eritrea’s foreign minister said it is important to hold talks at the moment when there are many "very difficult international problems and global changes" in the world. "We see that the influence of Russia on the global situation in the world has significantly increased and we believe that this can help us to fight against threats and challenges," he said.

The Eritrean top diplomat also told the Russian counterpart that "the situation in the area of the Horn of Africa, both domestic and international, has significantly improved and continues improving.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
East Africa Foreign policy Fight against terrorism
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
2
Putin and Trump may meet before July G20 summit in Hamburg
3
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
4
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's Kaliningrad
5
Moscow ready to clarify issue of 'safe zones' in Syria with US
6
Kremlin: No deals discussed with US in exchange for lifting Russia sanctions
7
Press Review: First Putin-Trump conversation and Belarus' debt for Russian gas
TOP STORIES
Реклама