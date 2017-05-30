Russia to support Nigerian government’s steps to counter Boko Haram

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will actively support the steps that Nigeria’s government is taking for combating the Boko Haram extremist group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following his talks with Nigerian top diplomat Geoffrey Onyeama.

"We have paid special attention to the need to boost uncompromised fight against international terrorism which poses a threat to the security of our countries, as well as to global security," Lavrov said. "In Nigeria’s case, it means combating the growing activities of the Boko Haram terror group, affiliated with the so-called Islamic State (terror group outlawed in Russia)," he added. "We will continue to actively support the steps that Nigeria’s government has been taking to combat this scourge," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

"The initiative put forward by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin still remains relevant which concerns setting up a broad anti-terrorist front based on international law, without anyone being prevented from joining it," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow was ready to contribute to common efforts aimed at strengthening regional stability "within the United Nations Security Council, as well as through bilateral cooperation with African countries, particularly by training peacemaking troops and providing then with necessary equipment."

According to Lavrov, at Tuesday’s meeting, the situation in Syria and Libya was discussed. "We are ready to provide our counterparts with information concerning our efforts to facilitate the political process in Syria and implement the de-escalation zones concept," he said. "Of course, as with any other conflict, the Syrian and Libyan conflicts can only be resolved through an inclusive national dialogue, while attempts to impose some schemes on the countries are unacceptable," the Russian top diplomat added.