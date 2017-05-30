Back to Main page
Nigeria and Russia in talks over nuclear industry, investment

Business & Economy
May 30, 13:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Nigeria is discussing construction projects in nuclear industry with Russia, Nigerian Foreign MInistry Geoffrey Onyeama said following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We really appreciate Russia’s support in the area of peaceful nuclear development," he said, adding that the two countries’ top diplomats have "discussed infrastructure in this context as joint construction is under consideration."

"Russia will probably invest in Nigeria," he added.

According to Onyeama, the two countries also actively cooperate in such areas as energy and agriculture.

"We appreciate Russia’s huge experience in gas and gas transportation industry, the construction of gas pipelines, and we’re searching for cooperation in this field, as well as in the field of agriculture," he said. The two sides have discussed "potential exports of agriculture products from Nigeria to Russia," the country’s foreign minister said.

Nuclear energy
