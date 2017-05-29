Back to Main page
Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in April, Montenegrin parliament voted for joining NATO

© EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic’s claims about Russia’s alleged intervention in his country’s internal affairs are aimed at presenting excuses of Montenegro’s accession to NATO to the country’s people, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the National News Service broadcaster in an interview.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Companies
NATO
Topics
Foreign policy
