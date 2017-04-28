Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 28, 18:07 UTC+3

Moscow reserves the right to take measures aimed at protecting its interests and national security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Gennady Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO. Montenegro’s authorities have not heeded the voice of reason, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Following the parliament’s decision of April 28 on Montenegro’s joining NATO, we have to state with deep regret that the current leaders of that country and their Western patrons have failed to heed the voice of reason and conscience," the ministry said.

"Adoption of fundamental acts concerning basic issues of the state’s security through voting of separate lawmakers on the basis of a formal majority without asking the nation’s opinion is a demonstrative act of violating all democratic norms and principles," the ministry stressed.

Russia reserves right to take measures

Moscow reserves the right to take measures aimed at protecting its interests and national security after Montenegro’s joining NATO, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Read also
Montenegro Parliament in Podgorica

Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO

"Taking into account Montenegro’s potential, the North Atlantic Alliance is unlikely to have a considerable ‘added value,’" the ministry said. "But Moscow cannot but take into account strategic consequences of this step. That is why we reserve the right to take such decisions which are aimed at the protection of our interests and national security."

Those who voted for joining NATO under a pretext of an alleged Russian threat will be responsible "for the consequences of the implementation of plans of external forces seeking to widen the existing division line in Europe and the Balkans, to drive a wedge in the friendly relations between Montenegrins and Serbs and Russians that are based on deep history-rooted traditions," the ministry said.

"Disgraceful episodes of illegal NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia which claimed human lives, including children’s, in Montenegro as well, are hypocritically interpreted as the fault of Serbia which was in conflict with the alliance," the ministry said. "The will of nearly half of the country’s population who are against NATO’s priority in the foreign policy of that country has been ignored."

Moscow wonders how cynical one can be to "say unabashedly that there is no need in asking the people about such a decision, like Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic has recently done," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Read also

Russia slams protocol on Montenegro’s entry to NATO as 'inert' US policy

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Montenegro's policy toward NATO membership

US Senate votes overwhelmingly in favor of Montenegro’s accession to NATO

Russian diplomat says dragging Montenegro into NATO may cause rift in society

Russian diplomat: Montenegro elections results show split in society over NATO membership

"Taking into account Montenegro’s potential, the North Atlantic Alliance is unlikely to have a considerable ‘added value,’" the ministry said. "But Moscow cannot but take into account strategic consequences of this step. That is why we reserve the right to take such decisions which are aimed at the protection of our interests and national security."

Earlier on Friday, Montenegro’s Skupstina, or parliament, on Friday voted for the country’s joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As many as 46 out of 81 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill on confirming the North Atlantic Treaty and of a protocol to the Treaty on Greece’s and Turkey’s accession to the organization. The opposition, which has been boycotting parliament session in the recent months did not take part in the voting but held a protest rally outside the parliament building instead.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
3
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
4
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO
5
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Putin's aide explains why Russia has no fear of supplying S-400 systems to Turkey
TOP STORIES
Реклама