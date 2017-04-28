Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO

CETINJE /Montenegro/, April 28. /TASS/. Montenegro’s Skupstina, or parliament, on Friday voted for the country’s joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The parliament session was broadcast live on Skupstina’s official website.

As many as 46 out of 81 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill on confirming the North Atlantic Treaty and of a protocol to the Treaty on Greece’s and Turkey’s accession to the organization. The opposition, which has been boycotting parliament session in the recent months did not take part in the voting but held a protest rally outside the parliament building instead.