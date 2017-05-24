Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s defense minister slams reports on chemical weapons in Syria as 'unreliable'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 14:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The defense minister believes reports on chemical weapons in Syria are becoming an information weapon for political expediency

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The reports about the use of chemical weapons in Syria are becoming an information weapon for political expediency, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday.

Read also

Source: Al Jazeera stages 'fake news' clip alleging 'new Syrian chemical weapons attack’

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

Russia’s top diplomat slams attempts to obstruct Syria’s chemical incident probe

US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attack

Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria

Defense Ministry: No complaints about chemical incidents in Syria's Idlib

"Based on the games in the media space involving chemical weapons… Some make mere claims that they are used by the Syrian authorities, others say this is not the authorities (that use them - TASS). We’ve already reached the point where we’re thoroughly convinced that the bulk of films and reports are staged, and previously they were also staged. Not only we, many have proved that they are becoming an instrument. You probably remember it started in Iraq when there were reports about various tubes and bottles, but it turned out there had been nothing, though the country had already been destroyed," the minister said.

According to Shoigu, Syria followed Iraq. Russia proposes to form a balanced multilateral commission focused on ascertaining the truth, he said. "When you don’t know the truth you don’t know what to fight with," he added.

De-escalation zones in Syria

Russia’s military expects to discuss regulations on forces that will work in de-escalation zones in Syria at a meeting in Kazakhstan’s Astana in June, he went on. 

"We hope that in early June another meeting in Astana will be held where we will be able to reaffirm all regulations on those forces that will be stationed (in de-escalation zones)," Shoigu said.

Read also

Russia, Turkey and Iran map out de-escalation zones in Syria

The participants plan to endorse maps and the creation of checkpoints and safe corridors, which should be located at a 1 km distance between the sides, according to Russia’s proposals, he said.

At the meeting, Moscow also expects to discuss further steps on fight against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia).

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra.

In line with the memorandum, a joint working group was due to be set up within 10 days for defining the exact borders of de-escalation zones and working out details of carrying out monitoring of the ceasefire. The maps of the designated areas should be drafted by May 27.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space
2
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75
3
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
4
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson
7
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system
TOP STORIES
Реклама