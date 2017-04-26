Back to Main page
Russia’s top diplomat slams attempts to obstruct Syria’s chemical incident probe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 14:57 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Assertions by opponents to a probe into the chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, claiming that experts can’t be sent there are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday.

"Another aspect that relates to the assertions by opponents to an objective investigation who claim that a group of experts can’t be sent to the area of the chemical substance use for allegedly security reasons and that this is allegedly based on the estimates of the relevant UN Department," the Russian foreign minister said.

"We have not been too lazy to check these assertions and they have proved to be false. The relevant UN department outlined the position to us, which means that no obstacles exist for organizing trips of inspectors both the area of the use of the chemical substance in Khan Sheikhoun and to the relevant aerodrome from which aircraft allegedly took off with chemical munitions," the Russian foreign minister said.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Реклама
