Russia’s top diplomat slams attempts to obstruct Syria’s chemical incident probe

Russia not planning to curtail security cooperation with Europe — General StaffMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:54
Saudi Arabia hopes for cooperation with Russia in oil sectorBusiness & Economy April 26, 13:30
Russian General Staff: West ignores Moscow’s offers to pool efforts to fight terrorMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:24
Ambassadors of EU member states approve visa waiver for Ukraine — sourceWorld April 26, 13:21
Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:07
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General StaffMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:05
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spreePress Review April 26, 13:00
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in RussiaMilitary & Defense April 26, 12:41
Russian court upholds house arrest of ex-economy ministerBusiness & Economy April 26, 12:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Assertions by opponents to a probe into the chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, claiming that experts can’t be sent there are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday.
"Another aspect that relates to the assertions by opponents to an objective investigation who claim that a group of experts can’t be sent to the area of the chemical substance use for allegedly security reasons and that this is allegedly based on the estimates of the relevant UN Department," the Russian foreign minister said.
"We have not been too lazy to check these assertions and they have proved to be false. The relevant UN department outlined the position to us, which means that no obstacles exist for organizing trips of inspectors both the area of the use of the chemical substance in Khan Sheikhoun and to the relevant aerodrome from which aircraft allegedly took off with chemical munitions," the Russian foreign minister said.