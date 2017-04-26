Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 12:21 UTC+3
The Kremlin believes that an impartial international investigation needed to find out the truth
Share
1 pages in this article
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s statement about Syrian army using sarin gas is unable to change Russia’s position as Moscow stands for an international investigation into this incident, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Top diplomat claims France has evidence proving use of sarin gas in Idlib

"No, it can’t," Peskov said when asked if Moscow could change its position in light of Ayrault’s statement. "The Kremlin and President (Vladimir) Putin still believe that conducting an impartial international investigation is the only way to find out the truth," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

"We still do not understand and express regret as the OPCW (the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) refrains from carrying out such an investigation," Peskov added.

According to him, "there is little doubt that some poisonous substances were used." "However, we believe that it is impossible to draw conclusions on whether who is responsible for the attack without conducting an international investigation," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said that France had information proving that the Syrian air force had delivered six airstrikes in the Idlib Governorate on April 4, when the chemical attack took place there.

Putin's stance on Assad unchanged

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position on the fate of Syrian leader Bashar Assad remains unchanged that only Syrians may decide on whether he should stay in power, Peskov added.

"The position of Russia and President Putin on Assad has been unchanged," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a recent statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read also

Assad supports idea of impartial investigation into chemical attack
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
Assad’s press office slams US strike on Syria as 'irresponsible and short-sighted’ move
Merkel says political methods should be used to remove Assad

In his interview with Reuters, the Turkish leader said Putin told him "I’m not Assad’s lawyer." Some media outlets interpreted this as a signal that Moscow’s support for the Syrian leader may be reduced.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin said that he is not Assad’s lawyer in his earlier interviews and before talks with Erdogan. "While not being a lawyer of Assad, Putin is a lawyer of international law and defender of international law," Peskov stressed.

The Russian leader advocates a position that does not allow taking decisions on the future of any country by third parties or states, he said. "He believes that the future of Syria and the Syrian leader may be neither decided in Ankara, nor in Washington, Paris, Berlin nor Moscow. Syria’s self-determination is a matter of the Syrian people."

"President Putin has been consistently supporting this idea," Peskov said. "There are no changes in the approach here.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
2
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
3
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
4
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
5
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
6
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
7
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
TOP STORIES
Реклама