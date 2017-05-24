Back to Main page
Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 11:01 UTC+3

The US is carrying out great work, Sergey Shoigu said

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue discussing the situation in Syria in a round-the-clock mode, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday.

"We did not lose contacts with them, we are talking with them in a round-the-clock mode, during the day and the night, and we are meeting at different venues," Shoigu said.

The US is carrying out great work, Shoigu said. "We would like it to be completed and presented as a project ready for implementation. We are working on the southern zone of de-escalation," the minister said.

