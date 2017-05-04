Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia looking for cooperation with US on Syria — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 19:27 UTC+3 ASTANA

In the Russian envoy’s opinion, the work to establish interaction "would be a step in the right direction that could help solve many problems"

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. Russia will continue working with the United States to look for appropriate mechanisms of interaction in Syria, Head of Russia’s Delegation and Russian Presidential Envoy on the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense minister

"We will continue the work we have commenced with Americans to find the most effective mechanisms of interaction on the Syrian soil," the envoy noted.

"The new US administration of Donald Trump has not yet defined its specific Middle East policy. Nonetheless, it was stated during the latest telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the support for all the efforts in the war on terror and all the efforts for attaining peace on the Syrian land," Lavrentyev said.

Regrettably, "Americans have ignored up until now the attempts to organize close military interaction," Lavrentyev said.

In the envoy’s opinion, the work to establish this interaction "would be a step in the right direction that could help solve many problems." "This work will be continued," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
2
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones
5
Russia ready to extend oil production cut agreement with OPEC — minister
6
Three reportedly dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Bashkortostan
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама