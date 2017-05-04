Russia looking for cooperation with US on Syria — diplomat

World’s governing basketball body green-lights players to wear hijabs at gamesSport May 04, 19:21
Russian envoy explains opposition’s demarche by lacking diplomatic experienceRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 18:53
Russian and French zoologists discover new poisonous shellfish speciesScience & Space May 04, 18:02
Abbas, Putin to meet in Sochi on May 11Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 17:45
Three reportedly dead in helicopter crash in Russia's BashkortostanSociety & Culture May 04, 17:42
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea routeBusiness & Economy May 04, 17:28
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air showMilitary & Defense May 04, 17:02
Opposition in Astana rejects Iran’s guarantor role in Syrian ceasefireWorld May 04, 17:01
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 16:55
ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. Russia will continue working with the United States to look for appropriate mechanisms of interaction in Syria, Head of Russia’s Delegation and Russian Presidential Envoy on the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday.
"We will continue the work we have commenced with Americans to find the most effective mechanisms of interaction on the Syrian soil," the envoy noted.
"The new US administration of Donald Trump has not yet defined its specific Middle East policy. Nonetheless, it was stated during the latest telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the support for all the efforts in the war on terror and all the efforts for attaining peace on the Syrian land," Lavrentyev said.
Regrettably, "Americans have ignored up until now the attempts to organize close military interaction," Lavrentyev said.
In the envoy’s opinion, the work to establish this interaction "would be a step in the right direction that could help solve many problems." "This work will be continued," he added.