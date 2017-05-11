Moscow supports resumption of direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel — Putin

SOCHI, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to assist in resuming direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

"Russia will continue to assist in resuming direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel, particularly as a member of the Middle East Quartet, which also comprises the United Nations, the United States and the European Union," Putin said.

The Russian president said that during his talks with Abbas, the focus had been on the Middle East settlement. "I would like to emphasize that the peaceful coexistence of the two states, that is, Palestine and Israel, is crucial for ensuring regional security and stability," Putin pointed out. "The Palestine-Israeli conflict can only be resolved politically, through negotiations based on international law," he added.

The Russian leader also said that it was important to maintain bilateral relations, refrain from unilateral steps and cooperate in the search for mutually acceptable solutions, as well as in the fight against terrorism.