Putin, Abbas discuss issues related to Palestine-Israeli conflict

World
May 11, 15:14 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian leader is confident that Abbas’s visit to Russia will prove to be productive

SOCHI, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss issues related to the Palestine-Israeli conflict, as well as bilateral relations.

"Let me welcome you here in Russia," Putin said. "I am glad to have another meeting with you, relations with Palestine are special and important for us," he added. The Russian president pointed out that the parties had emphasized the deep roots of bilateral ties during the opening ceremony of the new multifunctional cultural center in Bethlehem, which took place recently.

"In the recent history, our relations have remained warm and trust-based," Putin said thanking his counterpart for the attention he paid to bilateral ties and for the support provided to Russians living in Palestine. "For years, we have been trying to solve one of the key issues of the modern world, that is, the Middle East issue, so we always have things to discuss." The Russian leader was confident that Abbas’s visit to Russia would prove to be productive.

