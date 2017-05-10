Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey will not affect relations between Russia and the United States, that’s Washington’s internal affair, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked how this decision again raising the issue of Russia’s alleged involvement in the US election, could affect the bilateral ties.

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 May 2017

"We hope that it will not affect them at all. That's the United States’ internal affair. That’s the US president’s independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia," he said.

The White House said earlier in the day that Trump had fired FBI Director, James Comey. A statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Comey had been removed from office on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The search for a new FBI director will begin immediately, the White House said.