Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 14:54 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman says Trump's move to fire the head of the FBI is "the US president’s independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia"

FBI director James Comey

FBI director James Comey

© AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey will not affect relations between Russia and the United States, that’s Washington’s internal affair, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked how this decision again raising the issue of Russia’s alleged involvement in the US election, could affect the bilateral ties.

"We hope that it will not affect them at all. That's the United States’ internal affair. That’s the US president’s independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia," he said. 

The White House said earlier in the day that Trump had fired FBI Director, James Comey. A statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Comey had been removed from office on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The search for a new FBI director will begin immediately, the White House said.

Read also

FBI investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in US election

Bureau's ex-official says FBI chief may have to resign over Clinton email case

Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’

Trump says allegations of collusion with Russia total hoax

Diplomat believes Trump should be given chance to improve relations with Russia

