Trump says allegations of collusion with Russia total hoax

World
May 09, 2:43 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?" President of the United States wrote on his Twitter account

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia are a "total hoax," President of the United States wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?" Trump wrote.

The commentary followed a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Two former U.S. officials, CIA director James Clapper and acting attorney general Sally Yates, testified at the hearing.

"Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows-there is "no evidence" of collusion with Russia and Trump," the U.S. President wrote. "Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today - she said nothing but old news," he added.

