Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 11:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The talks were aimed at developing relations between the two countries, Russia's top diplomat said

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The telephone conversations between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were devoid of anything artificial and aimed at developing relations between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel.

Read also

Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation

"The contacts have been established. True, those were not face-to-face contacts, those were telephone contacts, but three telephone conversations between Putin and Trump have already been held," the minister noted. "They were very intense, very specific, devoid of anything artificial and aimed at fostering our relations in the interests of Russia and the United States and for the benefit of the entire world community."

According to the Kremlin press service, during their telephone conversation on May 2, Putin and Trump discussed the prospects for coordinating Russian and US actions in the war on terror with reference to the Syrian crisis, the deteriorating situation around North Korea, and emphasized the need for a face-to-face meeting in the context of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
