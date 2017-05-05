Back to Main page
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss de-escalation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 05, 21:07 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed de-escalation in Syria in the light of the results of talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The focus was made on the topic of the Syrian settlement," the ministry said. "In the light of the results of the international meeting on Syria in Astana on May 3-4, the two top diplomats discussed the tasks of deescalating the situation in that country, ensuring sustainability of the ceasefire, building up anti-terror efforts and enlivening external support to the intra-Syrian negotiating process."

"The sides also discussed a number of other regional problems and issues of the bilateral agenda. The two top diplomats agreed to continue Russian-US contacts," the ministry noted.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
