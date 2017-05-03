Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court upholds verdict against opposition figure Navalny

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 12:21 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

KIROV, May 3. /TASS/. The Kirov Regional Court upheld on Wednesday the verdict to Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny and businessman Pyotr Ofitserov who got suspended sentences in the Kirovles embezzlement case. The court thus rejected an appeal by the defendants’ attorneys, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled that the verdict of Kirov’s Leninsky court should remain unchanged, while the defense attorneys’ appeal should be rejected," the judge announced.

The parties’ stances

Defense attorneys asked to cancel the verdict and acquit the defendants. The defense believes that Ofitserov was "convicted for actions undistinguishable from entrepreneurial activities and Navalny - for political activities."

Read also
Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny

Navalny’s defense team files appeal to overturn embezzlement verdict

"The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in its decision pointed to the need to either stop criminal proceedings or cancel the verdict against our clients," attorney Svetlana Davydova said, adding that none of the ECHR demands have been met.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor asked to uphold the verdict. "Despite the defense attorneys’ complaints, the court of first instance pronounced a lawful verdict," prosecutor Yevgeny Cheremisinov emphasized.

After hearing the parties’ arguments, the court ruled to reject the defense attorney’s appeal.

The case

On February 8, Kirov’s Leninsky District Court handed Alexey Navalny a suspended five-year prison sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement in the Kirovles case. Likewise, the other defendant in the retried case, Pyotr Ofitserov, was given a four-year suspended sentence. Both Navalny and Ofitserov were also ordered to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($7,800).

In July 2013, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling funds from the Kirovles company, located in the central part of European Russia, and given a five-year suspended sentence as part of the case. On November 16, 2016, the presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court overturned the sentence against Navalny. The case was transferred to Kirov’s Leninsky District Court for a retrial following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which said that Navalny’s right to have a fair trial had been violated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
2
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
3
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
4
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with Poroshenko
5
Russia hopes for steady development of relations with Turkey — Putin
6
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
7
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbits
TOP STORIES
Реклама