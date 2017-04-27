Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport

Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 16:43
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia condemns Israel’s air strike in the area of Damascus’s airport, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"Moscow condemns acts of aggression against Syria and regards them as impermissible and running counter to international law," she said.
"We are urging all to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, a UN member-state."
The Al-Alam TV channel reported earlier that Israel’s Air Force struck a target near the Damascus international airport on Thursday. The strike was followed by a heavy fire in the outskirts of the airport. According to preliminary data, the air raid hit a military base.