Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 16:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says Moscow condemns acts of aggression against Syria

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia condemns Israel’s air strike in the area of Damascus’s airport, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Moscow condemns acts of aggression against Syria and regards them as impermissible and running counter to international law," she said.

"We are urging all to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, a UN member-state."

The Al-Alam TV channel reported earlier that Israel’s Air Force struck a target near the Damascus international airport on Thursday. The strike was followed by a heavy fire in the outskirts of the airport. According to preliminary data, the air raid hit a military base. 

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
