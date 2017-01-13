Syria accuses Israeli Air Force of rocketing military airdrome near Damascus

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
BEIRUT, January 13. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes on Friday rocketed the military airdrome Mezza, located just five kilometers away from the presidential palace in the southwest of Damascus, the Syrian Armed Forces’ Command said in a statement read out on state-run television.
Several missiles were fired at 00:25 local time by Israeli pilots from the occupied area of the Golan Heights north of Lake Tiberias.
"All exploded in the area of the military airdrome and caused fire," the statement said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
"This aggressive action was a desperate attempt to bolster the moral of terrorist groups," the statement runs. The Syrian army’s command warned Israel of the effects of that attack and stated that it would "wage war on the terrorists until their full elimination and hack off the hands that might be supporting them."
Syria’s state television said that Israel was furnishing diversified support for terrorist groups led by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (former Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia). Of late, the Syrian military seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition of Israeli manufacture in many areas of Syria, the newscast said.
The Mezza airfield is a strategic facility being used mostly by elite units of Syria’s republican guard.
On December 7, 2016 the Israeli Air Force attacked Mezza from Tall Abu Nada, in the occupied part of the Golan Heights.