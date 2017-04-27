Media: Israeli Air Force strike hits area near Damascus airport

Press review: Planned Putin-Trump meeting and what may have prevented St. Petersburg blastPress Review April 27, 13:00
BEIRUT, April 27. /TASS/. Israel’s Air Force struck a target near the Damascus international airport on Thursday, the Al-Alam TV channel reported.
The strike was followed by a heavy fire in the outskirts of the airport. According to preliminary data, the air raid hit a military base. The explosion was reportedly heard in the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital.
The Syrian command has not made any statements so far.
On February 22, Israel carried out a strike on targets in the al-Qatifa Mountains, located to the north of Damascus. The attack, conducted from Lebanese airspace, hit a camp of Hezbollah-affiliated Shia militants fighting on the side of the Syrian army.