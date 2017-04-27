Back to Main page
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 16:41 UTC+3

Moscow hopes Russian media will not be discriminated during second round of French presidential polls, Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman says

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is outraged by the decision of campaign headquarters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron to deny accreditation for Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We noticed the outrageous decision of the headquarters of French presidential candidate Macron to deny accreditation to Russian media outlets, in particular, Sputnik, Russia Today and Ruptly video news agency," Zakharova told reporters.

Zakharova said numerous requests for accreditation had been sent beforehand in line with the necessary procedures. She stressed that other foreign mass media outlets did not face any obstacles while covering the French presidential polls.

The Foreign Ministry views "these restrictions as a targeted and uncovered discrimination of Russian mass media by a presidential candidate of a country, which has been a long-time defender of freedom of speech."

"We call on special international structures and competent bodies of France to pay attention to the violation of rights of mass media during the presidential elections and take measures to prevent a repeat of such infringements during the second round in May," she said.

Last Sunday, France held the first round of presidential election. On the same day, RT's portal said it was denied accreditation by Macron’s campaign headquarters along with Sputnik news agency and Ruptly.

Topics
Foreign policy French presidential election 2017
