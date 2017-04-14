Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundless

Press review: Turkey gambles on Syria and Moscow eyes Riyadh's aid in terror fightPress Review April 14, 13:00
Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundlessRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 12:54
Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mountRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 12:45
Russia to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan over Baikonur space siteScience & Space April 14, 11:55
Eurasian Economic Union endorses Moldova’s application for observer statusWorld April 14, 11:27
Trust for OPCW mission continues to dwindle, Russian diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 10:46
Russian Arctic regions organize nomadic kindergartens, schoolsBusiness & Economy April 14, 10:23
US should keep in mind Russia’s reaction to airstrike on Syria, expert saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 8:19
Record-breaking 10,000-km Arctic expedition to begin in northeastern RussiaSociety & Culture April 14, 7:57
BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations by the campaign staff of French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron that Russia is allegedly carrying out cyberattacks and initiating fake news about him.
"We categorically disagree with such accusations and they are absolutely groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Official Moscow could not and cannot in any way be complicit in any cyberattacks," Peskov said.
On the contrary, official structures in Moscow "are themselves constantly becoming the victims of cyberattacks," the Kremlin spokesman said.