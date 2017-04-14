Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundless

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations by the campaign staff of French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron that Russia is allegedly carrying out cyberattacks and initiating fake news about him.

"We categorically disagree with such accusations and they are absolutely groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Official Moscow could not and cannot in any way be complicit in any cyberattacks," Peskov said.

On the contrary, official structures in Moscow "are themselves constantly becoming the victims of cyberattacks," the Kremlin spokesman said.