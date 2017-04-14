Back to Main page
Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundless

April 14, 12:54 UTC+3 BISHKEK
"Official Moscow could not and cannot in any way be complicit in any cyberattacks," the Kremlin spokesman said
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron
Kremlin denies claims of Russian role in cyber attacks on headquarters of France’s Macron

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations by the campaign staff of French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron that Russia is allegedly carrying out cyberattacks and initiating fake news about him.

"We categorically disagree with such accusations and they are absolutely groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Official Moscow could not and cannot in any way be complicit in any cyberattacks," Peskov said.

On the contrary, official structures in Moscow "are themselves constantly becoming the victims of cyberattacks," the Kremlin spokesman said.

