Kremlin dismisses reports of Putin-Trump meeting in May as speculation

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted a report on preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"In English this is called wishful thinking," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the meeting of the two leaders is possible in May, Peskov said "this is not so." "No," he said, answering a question if there are preparations for this meeting.

Earlier in the day, Kommersant wrote citing its sources in the two countries’ government agencies that Putin and Trump may meet for the first time in late May. The meeting could be held prior to the Hamburg-hosted G20 summit set for July. Some well-informed sources said Moscow and Washington are in talks on organizing the Russian-US summit in a European country.