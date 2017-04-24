Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near Damascus

Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:12
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/.Moscow is not ruling out the possibility that more false flag attacks involving chemical weapons in Syria might be staged by militants near Damascus soon, a senior Russian foreign ministry official said on Monday.
"The major threat now is that Syrian militants have made certain they can use chemical weapons and our Western partners will immediately point their fingers at Damascus," Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, said at a news conference. "Without any investigation, Damascus will be accused of using chemical weapons against its own people. Further such ‘shows’ will follow. Quite probably, they will be staged in Damascus’ suburbs in the coming days."
In any case, "the policy pursued by Western countries is fraught with such incidents that might be followed by more airstrikes and the use of force," the Russian diplomat noted.